No new cases reported in Mandaue City on Dec. 12

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The number of active cases of the coronavirus disease in Mandaue City dropped to less than 25 on Saturday, December 12.

Mandaue City did not log any new cases of the infection but had two recoveries on the same day, data released by the city’s Public Information Office (PIO) show.

“Dako nakong pasalamat nga padayong nagkaubos ang atong kaso sa COVID-19 dinhi sa dakbayan ug karong adlawa, 24 nalang gyud ka aktibong kaso dinhi sa atong dakbayan,” Mayor Jonas Cortes said.

(I am very grateful for the continuous drop in the number of COVID-19 cases in our city and as of today, we only have 24 active cases left.)

However, Cortes is asking Mandauehanons to continue to observe health protocols to prevent another rise in the number of infections here.

“Atong ipadayon ang atong pagka disiplinado para atoang masugdan ang tuig 2021 nga ubos ang kaso kun dili man gani mapapas na gyud ang kaso sa COVID-19 sa atoang dakbayan,” he added.

(Let us continue to be disciplined so that we will start the year 2021 with only very few cases if we could not yet get rid of the COVID-19 cases in our city.)

The city has been reporting single-digit cases of the infection in the last two weeks. On Friday, the city only had one new case, a 21-year-old female resident of Barangay Alang-alang while its recoveries reached eight.

As of Saturday, Mandaue City was left with 24 active cases while its recoveries have reached 2, 335. The city’s death count remains at 171.