First Samsung Experience Store in Mactan opens with a full Galaxy range line-up

December 15, 2020 – Samsung launched its first remarkable Samsung Experience Store in Mactan with a full range of the Galaxy line-up. Residents can walk into and buy a brand new phone, wearable and accessories with exclusive opening give-aways.

“First of all, we would like to thank the management of the Gaisano Island Mall for giving us this opportunity to have a Samsung Experience Store in this mall – the only concept store in the entire Mactan island. We are happy to be here serving you. Everybody from Mactan don’t need to go to Cebu City to shop for your favourite Samsung devices. Anything you need for Samsung mobile products, you can come to this store and we would be more than happy to serve you”, said Mr. Jason Tan, Aerophone’s CEO.

The store comes as the economy is slowly recovering from the challenges brought about by the pandemic. At any rate, launching another store allows the Galaxy maker to have a more direct link to customers and build valuable long-lasting relationships with the people from Mactan and create more local job opportunities.

Our new Samsung Experience Store is a space to discover and experience new Samsung technologies and get after sales support, etc. MIKEE MORADO Chief Marketing Officer Aerophone Enterprises & Co

Samsung Philippines, SES Retail Partner – Aerophone and City Mayor Ahong Chan formally launch the first SES in Mactan with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Mayor Ahong Chan assured Samsung of its support to the business: “I would like to congratulate Samsung branch for opening this new store here in Mactan. It’s a great honor to have you in our island. You can stop by our office anytime if you need help.”

Mikee Morado, Chief Marketing Officer, Aerophone Enterprises & Co: Our new Samsung Experience Store is a space to discover and experience new Samsung technologies and get after sales support, etc. It’s an awesome playground for Samsung fans and Aerofans in Mactan to try out the latest from Samsung.

Samsung Mactan offers AEROfans exclusive opening promos such as Buy one Buds and get one FIT, 60% OFF on selected Samsung A series, free 5K mAH powerbanks, free Samsung Backpack and many others. Plus, residents of Mactan or Lapu-Lapu will receive additional premium give-aways by presenting a valid ID.

Visit now this new Samsung Experience Store located at the Ground Floor of the Gaisano Island Mall, M.L. Quezon National Highway, Pajo, Lapu-Lapu City.

ADVERTORIAL