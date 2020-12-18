Manipis Road closed starting 8 p.m. for TD Vicky

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Manipis Road, linking Talisay City and Toledo City, will be closed from 8 p.m. this Friday, December 18, 2020, until further notice as Tropical Depression (TD) Vicky draws nearer southern Cebu.

The closure was recommended by the Talisay City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) as heavy and torrential rains are expected when the weather disturbance hits Cebu in the next 12 hours.

“I am asking motorists who regularly pass by the road towards Barangay Manipis to avoid passing it for now due to the presence of debris falling from cliffs along the road,” said Mayor Gerald Anthony “Samsam” Gullas.

The area has been considered disaster-prone and susceptible to landslides as expected from heavy rainfalls.

Four-wheeled vehicles, motorcycles, bicycles, and even trucks are not allowed to pass through the road save for residents going home.

“I fear that with Tropical Depression Vicky to make landfall in Cebu in a few hours, heavy rains brought about by the weather disturbance could worsen the situation,” said the mayor.

Residents in the area are also advised to be cautious and vigilant for any movement of the earth. Preemptive evacuation has been ordered by the mayor to barangays with residents living in danger zones.

The mayor urged the public to prepare for the incoming tropical depression which is expected to landfall or pass southern Cebu in a couple of hours. /rcg