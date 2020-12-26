Countdown to the New Year at Crimson Resort & Spa Mactan to end 2020 on a sumptuous note

Crimson Resort & Spa Mactan is lining up events to welcome the New Year with a grand celebration featuring a selection of food and beverage options that are sure to end this year on a sumptuous note.

Three of its dining outlets, Saffron Café, Enye by Chele Gonzalez, and Azure Beach Club, are preparing an elaborate array of options from a 5-course menu to an international buffet selection plus entertainment in all these dining outlets perfect for any New Year Celebration.

Saffron Café, home to the resort’s famed buffet selection invites everyone to indulge in a mouthwatering selection of international cuisine specialties plus a wide array of New Year favorites and staples you don’t want to miss. Saffron Café’s New Year Eve dinner is at P2,250 net per person.

If you’re looking for a more intimate celebration, Enye by Chele Gonzalez is perfect for you. Known for its authentic Spanish selection, Enye will feature a 5-course Spanish menu that will include dishes like Bogavante Gratinado, Carrilleras de Ternera Breseadas, and a whole lot more. Book this offer at P2,500 net per person.

Over at Azure Beach Club, a family-style set menu featuring a modern-Asian selection of dishes awaits guests. This beachside dining offer is like no other and will feature a delectable collection of specialties from seafood to Indian favorites. Avail of this dining offering at P2,300 net per person.

The New Year celebration will never be complete without this well-loved tradition, The Countdown. If this is something you fancy, Crimson Mactan is giving you a New Year’s Eve countdown event like no other, with fireworks, entertainment, unlimited food and drinks, and many surprises. Happening at the Azure Beachfront, one can purchase a ticket for the countdown at P1,800 net per person.

These dining offers are exclusively available on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day at Crimson Resort & Spa Mactan. For inquiries and reservations, call 401 9999 or email [email protected]

