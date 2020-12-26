Advertorial Celebrations Deals

Countdown to the New Year at Crimson Resort & Spa Mactan to end 2020 on a sumptuous note

By: - December 26, 2020

Crimson Resort & Spa Mactan is lining up events to welcome the New Year with a grand celebration featuring a selection of food and beverage options that are sure to end this year on a sumptuous note.

Three of its dining outlets, Saffron Café, Enye by Chele Gonzalez, and Azure Beach Club, are preparing an elaborate array of options from a 5-course menu to an international buffet selection plus entertainment in all these dining outlets perfect for any New Year Celebration.

Saffron Cafe | Contributed Photo

Saffron Café, home to the resort’s famed buffet selection invites everyone to indulge in a mouthwatering selection of international cuisine specialties plus a wide array of New Year favorites and staples you don’t want to miss. Saffron Café’s New Year Eve dinner is at P2,250 net per person.

Enye by Chele Gonzalez | Contributed Photo

If you’re looking for a more intimate celebration, Enye by Chele Gonzalez is perfect for you. Known for its authentic Spanish selection, Enye will feature a 5-course Spanish menu that will include dishes like Bogavante Gratinado, Carrilleras de Ternera Breseadas, and a whole lot more. Book this offer at P2,500 net per person.

Azure Rock Bar | Contributed Photo

Over at Azure Beach Club, a family-style set menu featuring a modern-Asian selection of dishes awaits guests. This beachside dining offer is like no other and will feature a delectable collection of specialties from seafood to Indian favorites. Avail of this dining offering at P2,300 net per person.

For inquiries and reservations, call 401 9999 or email [email protected]

The New Year celebration will never be complete without this well-loved tradition, The Countdown. If this is something you fancy, Crimson Mactan is giving you a New Year’s Eve countdown event like no other, with fireworks, entertainment, unlimited food and drinks, and many surprises. Happening at the Azure Beachfront, one can purchase a ticket for the countdown at P1,800 net per person.

