Fueling the Christmas Spirit: RAFI DACF Gives Joy to 1,900 Kids

While the new norm of wearing masks, social distancing and travel restrictions have changed the way we celebrate the holidays – no pandemic is going to stop us from celebrating the season of giving.

Coined with the idea of a shoebox project campaign a few years back, the Dolores S. Aboitiz Children’s Fund of the Ramon Aboitiz Foundation, Inc. (RAFI DACF) continues to empower communities in making a difference with the children’s lives through the campaign: Christmas for Kids.

This year, RAFI carried on with its tradition of bringing joy and hope to 1,900 children by put-together Christmas care packages consisting of goodies, toys, and art materials. This was made possible with the help of kind individuals, private institutions, partners, and RAFInians (RAFI employees) who have donated both monetary and gifts in-kind, and who have purchased donation vouchers for the said campaign through Lazada.

“We hope that this gives some light amidst the difficult times we are facing and that these gifts will plant a seed of kindness and positivity in the hearts of children. We are very grateful to our partners and donors for such overwhelming support and love,” shared Jenny Lea Tan-Menchavez, RAFI DACF Junior Executive Director.

As an avenue to promote synergy amongst teams, this activity was in partnership with the different programs and support teams of RAFI, reaching different areas in the province of Cebu, and some parts of the Visayas and Mindanao.

Cebu areas include the following schools and organizations: Bidlisiw Foundation Inc, Saksak Elementary School, SOS Children’s Village, Lingatong Elementary School, Little Bamboo Foundation Inc, The Children of Cebu Foundation, Little Servants of Christ the King, Children’s Home, Brgy. Ilihan, Toledo, Quitang Elementary School, Brgy. Parian, Brgy. San Roque, Cross Street Cebu, Liloan Special Education Center and Amonsao Elementary School, Dalaguete.

Through the RAFI Micro-finance Inc. (RAFI MFI) team, the campaign also reached the provinces of Sorsogon City, Sorsogon; Borongan City, Easter Samar; Kalibo, Aklan; Dumarao, Capiz and Cagayan de Oro, Misamis Oriental.

Mary Sydney Elemino, Chairwoman for Education in the Municipality of Dalaguete, shared that even in small ways, this fueled the spirit of Christmas to the parents and children despite the pandemic. “We are thankful for RAFI, for partnering with LGUs and we hope for these kinds of programs to continue still, amidst the situation. Let’s continue to be hopeful and grateful – we’ll work hand in hand, and overcome these challenges together as one strong community.”

True to its mission, RAFI DACF remains steadfast in championing children into reaching their full potential. In this trying time, looking out for the most vulnerable is one of the many important things everyone must learn. Let us continue to spread hope, joy, and love this season while we make the days merry and bright not only for the children but for the community.

The Dolores Aboitiz Children’s Fund of the Ramon Aboitiz Foundation, Inc. (RAFI-DACF) aims to improve Early Childhood Care and Development conditions at the grassroots level by empowering the Local Government Units to effectively track children’s development and by constructing quality early learning centers. Its Grants Program also supports initiatives promoting the welfare and development of children of all ages.

