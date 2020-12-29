Hero dog in Sibonga who helped find abandoned baby not a stray after all

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Hero dog is no stray after all!

Remember the dog who helped a motorist find an abandoned newborn baby boy in Sibonga town on Christmas Eve?

Turns out that this hero dog is not a stray after all. And he goes by the name “Blacky.”

Blacky is a year and a half asong Pinoy or aspin.

Blacky lives together with nine other dogs under the care of their master Kuya Lyndon Olingay in Barangay Magcagong Sibonga.

Hope for Strays shared this story with CDN Digital.

According to Gea Ybarita, Hope for Strays founder, they were supposed to rescue Blacky yesterday, thinking that he was a stray. But things turned out differently.

“While naa mi sa dumpsite waiting for Blacky that time kay naay niagi na motor, mag ask ta mi niya kung naa siyay nabantayan na dog, to our surprise siya diay ang owner nya ilang house kay unahan lang sa dumpsite,” she said.

They followed Kuya Lyndon to their place and saw Blacky guarding his master’s property together with some other dogs.

Looks like Blacky is not just a good dog but a reliable one too. /rcg