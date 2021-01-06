CCPO to Cebu City gov’t: Seek IATF approval on Sinulog 2021

CEBU CITY, Philippines –Police officials are urging the Cebu City government to seek the approval of the Interagency Task Force (IATF) before pushing through with the planned Sinulog street dancing and ritual showdown on January 17.

Police Colonel Josefino Ligan, director of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), said that they cannot assist an activity that may be prohibited by the IATF and while a state of public health emergency remains.

Ligan said that the IATF must have the final say on whether or not this year’s festival should be allowed to push through.

However, Ligan clarified that he does not see any problem with virtual events and other activities that are scheduled this year. His greatest concern is the festival that will be held at the South Road Properties (SRP) that is expected to draw a crowd of at least 2,000 people that will include the performers, their support staff, and the Sinulog organizers.

Since the activity could result to a possible spread of the coronavirus disease, it is important for the IATF to have a say on the matter, the police director said.

He said that the IATF should be able to review the plans for the event and the guidelines for the implementation of the health protocols. It is only when the IATF gives its nod on the festival that the police will also extend its support for the hosting of this year’s Sinulog.

“It still remains that only the religious activities is allowed unless it is amended to include the Sinulog activities. But then again duol na kaayo ang panahon (the event’s schedule is already fast approaching), there is no time to amend with the guidelines of the IATF. In our part, we still maintain that only the religious activities will be allowed,” said Ligan.

Ligan said that IATF is a collegiate body and the police cannot just decide on its own. They will have to wait for the IATF’s decision. / dcb