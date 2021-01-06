EOC urges vigilance with rise in cases among health workers

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Emergency Operations Center (EOC) is urging the public to be more vigilant with the slight rise of active Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases in the city.

After dropping to less than a hundred in December 2020, the active cases once again rose to 213 on January 6, 2021, shortly after the holidays ended.

With the 38 additional cases recorded on Tuesday, January 5, 2021, the EOC said that this was the result of complacency during the holiday season with people going out and the use of the quarantine pass suspended.

Furthermore, the cases rose due to people gathering in private homes and enclosed spaces for parties and other get-togethers, activities where people often lowered their guard.

“It’s a mix of various factors. But surprisingly, none of the cases were from individuals who attended the Misa de Gallo. Maybe because at the churches people are strictly monitored,” said Councilor Garganera who heads the EOC.

Still, the rise of active cases, in general, hit the hospitals as well. Five hospitals in the city reported COVID-19 positive workers including the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center (VSMMC).

There were 19 health workers who proved positive to the virus at the VSMMC and four from unspecified hospitals.

Garganera said that there is a rise and fall in the cases reported among health workers usually reflective of the cases outside the hospital.

This goes to show that the health workers at the frontlines are at the most risk of catching the virus despite careful protocols in the health facilities.

The EOC has conducted contact tracing for the health workers and other patients who proved positive for the virus and Garganera expects a continuous rise in the cases before this drops again in two weeks when the individuals slowly recover.

“We cannot let our guards down. That’s why we don’t want a grand parade for Sinulog. Without the vaccine yet, anything is possible including another rise in cases,” said the councilor.

The EOC has already recommended pre-recorded performances instead of a live street dancing for Sinulog 2021. /rcg