Smart completes Sun rebrand

A better mobile experience awaits Sun subscribers as Smart Communications, Inc. (Smart), wireless arm of the country’s largest and only integrated telco PLDT, completes the rebrand of Sun Prepaid to Smart Prepaid.

Customers are also retaining their existing Sun numbers while having access to expanded retail and customer care channels, data-packed GIGA offers alongside existing select Sun Top-up offers, and a wider array of perks and rewards. It is the same Sun that people love made even better.

Following this development, millions of Sun Prepaid subscribers are now Smart Prepaid subscribers and can now enjoy GIGA bundles such as GIGA Video, GIGA Stories, and GIGA Games, which include generous data allocations that cater to customers’ various lifestyle needs and passions. These GIGA offers will enable them to stream videos, share their stories on social media and play mobile games using Smart’s LTE network.

“Through the years, our company’s thrust has always been about enabling Filipinos to simplify their lives through mobile technology. And by simplifying, we mean making things easier and manageable so they can spend more time on the things that matter to them,” said Jane J. Basas, Senior Vice President and Head of Consumer Wireless Business for Smart. “This is just among our many efforts to provide the GIGA Life to more Filipinos, including our Sun subscribers, by giving them easy access to services they need, so they can enjoy doing more of what they love.”

To avail themselves of the promos, customers can press *123# on their phones to use the easy-access platform for promos or go to over a million e-load Smart retailers nationwide.

Smart also recently launched GIGA Study, a prepaid data pack aimed at giving students simpler access to a selection of learning apps and productivity tools such as Google Suite, which includes Google Classroom, Docs, Sheets, Slides, Gmail, Meet, and Drive, video platforms YouTube and YouTube Kids, and Microsoft 365, which includes Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, OneNote, Teams, and OneDrive.

Geared toward those working from home, GIGA Work also offers access to today’s popular online meeting apps, such as Google Hangouts, Microsoft Teams, and Cisco WebEx, which many companies, schools, and organizations have been using to meet safely and securely with employees, students, partners, and clients. GIGA Work can also help customers with their ride-hailing, online shopping, delivery and online payments needs through Grab, Lalamove, Lazada, Shopee PayMaya and GrabPay.

These expanded product offers and customer touchpoints are powered by Smart’s LTE network, which is supported by PLDT’s fiber infrastructure, the most extensive in the country at 395,000 kms as of end-September.

The continuous expansion of Smart’s LTE network is part of the PLDT Group’s sustained capital expenditures on their networks, which totaled some Php260 billion from 2015 to 2019. For 2020, with the network rollout regaining momentum following the easing of lockdown restrictions, PLDT has leveled up its target capital expenditures back up to about Php70 billion. To date, Smart’s high-speed broadband service serves 95% of the country’s population.

To maximize the Smart LTE network, customers are encouraged to upgrade their SIMs and devices to LTE, which provide the best experience for data.

Sun was the mobile brand of Digitel Mobile Phils., Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of PLDT Inc. unit—Digital Telecommunications Phils., Inc.

ADVERTORIAL