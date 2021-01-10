Cebu City logs 255 new cases during first 9 days of 2021

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu City was unable to sustain its previous trend of reporting more recoveries than new cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Data from the Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7), compiled by CDN Digital, showed that the city went back to logging double-digits in its daily number of new confirmed cases during the first nine days of 2021, from January 1 to January 9.

A total of 255 new COVID-19 patients were recorded during said dates, the DOH-7 data showed. The recoveries, on the other hand, only totalled to 36.

On January 8, Cebu City also breached the 11,000-mark in the total number of documented COVID-19 cases.

As of January 9, the city recorded a total of 11,081 infections, of which 10,058 were already considered as recovered while 693 others have died.

The city’s active cases, meanwhile, now totals to 331 as of January 9. Cebu City’s active cases increased by over 200 from having only 87 active cases in mid-December in 2020.

DOH-7, in earlier interviews, admitted that they anticipate an increase in the number of new COVID-19 cases in Cebu City as a result of the holiday celebration.

The conduct of gatherings, parties, and even the conduct of the Misa de Gallo contributed to the recent rise in COVID-19 cases here.

Dr. Mary Jean Loreche, spokesperson of DOH-7, also expressed alarm that at least 35 of the new patients are healthcare workers, who are on the frontlines in the fight against the pandemic.

Health officials project a continuous rise in active cases after the Fiesta Señor wherein thousands of devotees are expected to flock to the Basilica Minore Del Sto. Niño and during the first two weeks of February.

This year’s Fiesta Señor, a week-long celebration in honor of the Señor. Sto. Niño, kicked off last January 8.

Organizers led by the Basilica’s Augustinian friars are focusing all their efforts on the conduct of the nine-day Novena Masses and opted to cancel all the external activities due to threats of COVID-19.

Cebu City’s modified general community quarantine (MGCQ) status is expected to last until January 31, 2021./ dcb