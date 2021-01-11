Biz leader cautions Labella against going back to GCQ

CEBU CITY, Philippines -Businessmen are asking Cebu City officials to ensure the strict implementation of health and safety protocols to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease instead of entertaining the possibility of reverting back to general community quarantine (GCQ).

Felix Taguiam, president of the Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI), said that placing the city under GCQ is like throwing away all efforts made to bring the pandemic to a manageable level and revive the city’s economy.

“As businesses are starting to ramp up and we are seeing more activities already, another GCQ would set back all the hard learn protocols we have been practicing. We would like to advise all to think of the welfare of everyone,” Taguiam said in a text message sent to CDN Digital.

He also urged the public not to be complacent when going out of their homes while he also encourage them to participate in virtual Masses during the Fiesta Señor celebration this 2021 for their own safety.

“Our Señor Sto. Niño will understand what’s in our heart and devotion is the most important thing. We can still pray online as what we have been practicing already during our weekly Masses,” Taguiam said.

“Let’s not be complacent. We have to be together for a safe Sinulog and Fiesta Señor month,” he added.

For 10 straight days, Cebu City logged double digit cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

A report from the Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7) showed that as of January 10, 2021, the city’s active COVID-19 cases jumped to 370 from having at least a hundred before the Christmas holidays.

Mayor Edgardo Labella had earlier warned the public that he may recommend placing the city under GCQ, a stricter form of community quarantine, should there be a continuous rise in COVID-19 cases here.

Cebu City has been placed under modified general community quarantine (MGCQ) since September 2020, a status that is expected to continue until January 31, 2021.

Meanwhile, Councilor Joel Garganera, chief implementer of the city’s Emergency Operations Center (EOC), said they will propose to Mayor Labella to reinforce existing health protocols to address the increase in new cases of the infection.

This will include the strict requirement for quarantine passes (QPass) when in public places, having an “uncompromising curfew”, and the collection of heftier penalties from quarantine violators.

“You know people are clammoring for new normal and yet we need enforcers for them to comply the said health protocols. Clearly we are not yet ready for the new normal,” Garganera said.

“We are trying to resuscitate our economy by trying to be lenient in some aspects of the protocols but it seems people are not being compliant,” he added.

Health experts and local officials blamed the gatherings, parties, and the conduct of the Misa De Gallo last December 2020 as the primary factors behind the recent increase in new COVID-19 cases.

They also projected that the rise in new cases will continue until the second week of February since hundreds of Cebuanos now crowd the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño to attend the daily Novena Masses. / dcb