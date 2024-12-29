DOH logs 142 firecracker-related injuries days before New Year

MANILA, Philippines — The number of firecracker-related injuries ahead of New Year celebrations rose to 142, the Department of Health (DOH) said on Sunday.

According to the DOH’s latest report, 17 new injuries were recorded between 6 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, and 6 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 29.

The current total of 142 injuries was recorded from 62 sentinel hospitals monitored by the DOH nationwide since Dec. 22.

ALSO READ:

Firecracker injuries climb to 69 as DOH reports 26 new cases

Firecracker stalls at SRP inspected ahead of New Year festivities

‘Goodbye Philippines,’ other firecrackers banned by Cebu City

“One hundred four (73 percent) ng kaso ay dulot ng iligal na paputok, partikular ay boga, 5-star at piccolo, kung saan 85 (60 percent) ng kaso ay aktibong gumamit ng paputok,” the DOJ said.

(One hundred four cases or 73 percent were caused by illegal firecrackers — particularly boga, 5-star, and piccolo — with 85 cases or 60 percent involving active firecracker users.)

Of the total injuries, the DOH said 115 were aged 19 and below, and 127 were males.

The DOH also noted that the 142 injuries due to firecrackers are 35 percent higher than the 105 recorded during the same period in 2023.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP