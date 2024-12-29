Plane with 181 on board crashes in South Korea

A plane carrying 181 people crashed at Muan airport in South Korea, Yonhap news agency reported Sunday.

“175 passengers, 6 crew members aboard plane crashed at Muan airport,” Yonhap reported, adding that 23 people were confirmed injured or dead.

The crash is believed to have been caused by “contact with birds, resulting in malfunctioning landing gear” as the plane attempted to land at the airport in the country’s southwest, Yonhap reported.

Rescue authorities were evacuating passengers from the rear section of the jet, Yonhap said, citing the fire department.

A photo showed the tail section of the jet engulfed in flames on what appeared to be the side of the runway, with firefighters and emergency vehicles nearby.

RELATED STORIES

Plane crash update: Putin apologizes to Azerbaijan but …

Azerbaijan Airlines plane crash: What we know about it

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP