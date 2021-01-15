As active cases rise, EOC to strictly monitor movement of public

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City is facing 552 active Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases as of January 15, 2021, the first time it has reached such a number since November 2020.

With this, the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) is planning to monitor more strictly the movement of people to avoid private gatherings.

The EOC, police, and barangay chiefs met on Friday, January 15, to discuss deploying more patrols from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily to check the public’s compliance with the curfew hours.

“Because of this, we will continue to have a strict implementation of protocols such as curfews between 11PM – 5AM, need for Quarantine passes and border controls. We will also be roving around the city to ensure that these are strictly followed,” said Councilor Joel Garganera, the deputy chief implementor of the EOC.

“For individuals, we are constantly reminding you to always follow health measures which include practicing social distancing, wearing face masks and face shields, and always sanitize,” Garganera stressed.

The city recorded 61 new cases of the virus on January 15, 2021, drawing concerns on the complacency of the public.

The EOC still attributes the rise of cases to the private gatherings during the Christmas and New Year break.

The rise in cases also prompted the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño to stop physical Masses to deter the further spread of the virus.

As the cases rise, Mayor Edgardo Labella said he is not yet willing to place the city under General Community Quarantine, but said he prefers granular lockdown.

The EOC is yet to reveal the data and concentration of the 61 new cases. /rcg