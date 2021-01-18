Close to P50M worth of drainage projects due for implementation in Lapu-Lapu City

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Close to P50 million worth of drainage projects are due for implementation in Lapu-Lapu City.

Representative Paz Radaza of the lone district of Lapu-Lapu City led the ground breaking of a P27.5 million drainage and road improvement projects in Barangays Bankal and Mactan that will be implemented by the Department of Public Works and Highways Cebu 6th District Engineering Office.

Another project worth P19.6 million is for the improvement of the road and the installation of a drainage system along national and secondary roads and at Mactan Circumferential Road in Barangay Babag.

Ground breaking activities for the two projects were held on Friday, Jan. 15, and Thursday, Jan. 16, respectively, said an advisory that was released by Radaza’s congressional office on Monday, Jan. 18.

In the advisory, Radaza expressed confidence that once completed, these projects will help address the city’s flooding problems.

“Atong nakita gyud kon unsa ang nahitabo sa ubang lugar sa Pilipinas nga grabe nalunupan ang mga kabalayan. Luoy kaayo,” Radaza said.

(We can see that is happening in other parts of the country, homes are now submerged in floodwater. This is very pitiful.)

Radaza said that the implementation of drainage improvement projects is among her priorities.

“Dili ta gusto nga mahitabo to dinhi sa atong dakbayan ang nahitabo sa Luzon and some parts sa Visayas and Mindanao. Mao nga karon ato nang gipangandaman sa pamaagi sa pagpadayon og pabuhat og mga drainages which mao gyud ang usa nga atong gi prioritize nga ma implement gyud karon”, Radaza added.

(We do not want the flooding problem in Luzon and some parts of the Visayas and Mindanao to also be experienced in our city. This is the reason why we are pursuing drainage projects which is one of our priorities for implementation.)

Earlier, Radaza also led the ground breaking ceremony for the implementation of the P46 million road and drainage project in Basak Cagudoy, Buaya, Bankal, and Pajac which is a continuation of the drainage project in Babag, Mactan, and Agus.

“Kining atong gipang install nga mga drainage project, sumpay na mani sila tanan aron ato gyud masulbad ang problema sa baha sa atong dakbayan,” Radaza said.

(All of these drainage projects are connected with each other in order for us to address the city’s flooding problems.)

