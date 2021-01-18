Coffee dates are perfect for first dates

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Planning on going on that first date but don’t know where you want to go?

Fancy dinners are overrated but sweet, bars are not ideal, and picnic dates are just too extra.

What about trying coffee dates?

Coffee dates may not be that extravagant or lavish, but it can come in handy for your first date.

Here’s why.

Coffee is not too expensive

A simple cup of coffee is not that expensive but it can give you the right amount of energy to get to know your date. Also, by knowing their coffee preference, that speaks a lot about the person.

Casual at its finest

No lavish outfits needed that make you uncomfortable. You just dress in your most casual and comfortable outfits. It brings the best side of you with no pretentious and no thinking of how your outfit would look like.

Easy to end it

A coffee can be finished in one blink of an eye and then you can leave that date in one snap. That’s if you don’t feel your date. Either way, you can sip your coffee slowly otherwise.

Good for conversation

In a small space, with less people shouting or being noisy, you get to know each other by starting it with good conversations and then take it deeper as you go along the way.

Not too romantic

In this way, you don’t give too much feelings and emotions to your date. This is simply meeting up and just hanging out and getting to know each other. Keep it casual.

Ready to get some coffee action?

