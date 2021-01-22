Mandaue needs EOC’s say on new age restriction before adopting IATF policy

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines – The Mandaue City government said it would need the recommendation from the city’s Emergency Operations Center (EOC) before adopting the new age policy recently allowed by the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF).

The IATF on Thursday, January 21, has given the go signal for children in the 10-14 age bracket to go out of their homes from the previous 15-and-above bracket.

Lawyer John Eddu Ibañez, executive secretary of Mayor Jonas Cortes, said they will have to meet with the EOC to discuss the new resolution especially with the recent rise of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases.

Ibañez added that if they’ll find it necessary for children aged 10 to 14 to step outside their homes with their parents, Mayor Jonas Cortes will issue an amendatory executive order adjusting the age restrictions in the city.

However, Ibañez said as of now, only individuals aged 15 to 65 years old are allowed to go out.

Ibañez also said that the city’s spike in new cases is due to their aggressive contact tracing.

“Nagkataas ato’ng positive kay nagkadaghan ato’ng gi contact trace. We leave no stone unturned no sa ato’ng fight aginst COVID, basta naay contact bahala na og musaka ni ato’ng kaso sa ato’ng records basta ma contact trace nato tanan, ma isolate nato tanan,” said Ibañez.

As of January 21, 2021, the city’s total number of actives cases stands at 155. /rcg