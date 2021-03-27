International link problems cause slow, unstable internet, says PLDT

MANILA, Philippines — PLDT has issued a statement about the slow and intermittent internet speeds experienced by a lot of users, saying that it is due to combined effects of unrelated events on one of its international links.

According to PLDT, the international link is serving subscribers in Visayas and Mindanao. As of now, PLDT said that it has managed traffic to other international channels to minimize the impact of the problem.

“Earlier today, some PLDT customers may have experienced slow or intermittent internet services due to a confluence of unrelated events on one of our international links serving Visayas and Mindanao,” PLDT said in a statement.

“We have rebalanced traffic to other international channels to minimize impact. Thank you for your patience,” it added.

PLDT is currently the top trending topic on Twitter Philippines, with over 38,000 users complaining about the slow internet speeds they experienced.