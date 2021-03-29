Dog Social Club holds blessing for dogs at the Paw Park

Cebu Furriends Dog Social Club invited fur parents in Cebu to a Dog Blessing on March 28 at the Paw Park in SM Seaside City Cebu.

The club started with a group of friends with fur friend companions having a common goal of associating them with their own kind. Cebu Furriends also want to connect with dog lovers and share pet friendly locations such as restaurants, parks, resorts, shopping centers, and recommend vet clinics/hospitals, share online and physical retail stores that sell dog foods, treats & other merchandise.

Here in this facility, our dogs have a place to socialize and exercise safely, thus reduces their boredom, anxiety, and other behavioral problem DUANE ORPILLA Cebu Furriends Dog Social Club Representative

Duane Orpilla who represented the group during the blessing emphasized one of the club’s purpose is also to schedule play dates. “The SM Seaside City Cebu Paw Park is where the group usually meet. Here in this facility, our dogs have a place to socialize and exercise safely, thus reduces their boredom, anxiety, and other behavioral problems”, Orpilla added.

Rev. Fr. Moenil Lapa of Parroquia de Virgen de los Remedios of Minglanilla Cebu who happens to be a dog lover and an owner of a Shih Tzu poodle officiated the dog blessing.

Nutrichunks also gave and raffled off sacks of dog food and premium items, while Pet Kaon, Imuha by C & B, and Pepper’s Favorite also gave dog treats and premium merchandise to all attendees.

To know more about Cebu Furriends and their play dates, check-out Cebu Furriends Dog Social Club on Facebook, or follow their Instagram account cebufurriends.

