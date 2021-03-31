Cebu province repeals mandatory quarantine for Filipino passengers from abroad

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Repatriated Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) and returning non-OFWs bound for Cebu province will no longer have to undergo mandatory quarantine unless they are confirmed to be infected with COVID-19.

Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia on March 30, 2021 issued Executive Order (EO) No. 17 that sets new guidelines and protocols for entry of Filipino passengers from abroad.

Based on the three-page EO, the decision was agreed during a meeting Garcia presided with officials from national government agencies, including the Overseas Welfare Workers Administration (OWWA), airport authorities from the Mactan Cebu International Airport (MCIA), and members of the private sector such as representatives from the country’s three airline companies, and players of the tourism industry.

“Requirement of quarantining an OFW and a returning non-OFW and swabbing them only on the 5th day after their arrival puts a heavy financial burden on the returning non-OFW and bludgeons the finance of OWWA that may very well be used other purposes,” said Garcia in her EO.

As a result, Filipino travelers from overseas will only be required to fill up the mandatory online Passenger Registration Form by the MCIA, undergo real-time polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) tests upon arrival, which shall also be free of charge, and pre-book hotel room where they will be waiting for their results.

“Upon release of a negative RT-PCR test result, they shall be allowed to go home. No other requirement shall be imposed by their Local Government Unit of destination under the Cebu Province in this regard,” the EO said.

“Should the RT- PCR test result turns out positive, health protocols for the treatment of COVID-19 positive individuals shall be followed,” it added.

The governor’s new orders took effect on Wednesday, March 31.

This is also the latest round of restrictions Cebu province has relaxed in line with its plans to resuscitate the economy here, particularly the tourism industry. It can be recalled that Cebu recently eliminated the need for RT-PCR test results for inbound domestic travelers, making it the first local government in the country to do away with such travel conditions.

/bmjo