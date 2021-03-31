3 arrested for illegal fishing near Gato Island in Daanbantayan

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Three men landed in jail after they were arrested for illegal fishing in the waters off Gato and Carnaza Islands in Daanbantayan town, northern Cebu on Tuesday, March 30, 2021.

The town’s Bantay Dagat personnel said that the three were from the municipality of Cabucgayan in the neighboring Biliran province.

In a report, the municipal government of Daanbantayan said that the arrested individuals used Danish seine, locally known as “hulbot-hulbot,” in fishing.

Aside from that, they also “illegally” entered the municipal waters.

Each of the fishermen will be asked to pay a fine of P2,500 before they can be released back to their families, pursuant to Municipal Ordinance No. 98-02.

The arrested fishermen are now under the custody of the Daanbantayan Police Station for filing of appropriate charges against them.

