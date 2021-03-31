Lapu-Lapu opens online registration for vaccination of its seniors

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines – The Lapu-Lapu City government has now opened online registration for the vaccination of its senior citizens.

This was announced by Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan on his Facebook page.

“Anaa na kita karon sa ikaduhang phase sa atong vaccination ug ato nang isunod ang atong pinalanggang mga senior citizens,” Chan said on his Facebook post.

Chan, however, said that senior citizens who already submitted a registration form to the Office of the Senior Citizens Affairs (OSCA) would no longer need to apply online.

“Akong panawagan sa mga anak, apo o pag-umangkon sa mga senior citizen nga nakakita niining post, palihug sa pagpaabot kanila sa maong online pre-registration o ba kaha tabangan sila sa pag-register,” the post said.

The mayor added that the city will allocate vaccines to 40,000 senior citizens or those who are 60 years old and above.

After the registration, senior citizens will receive a call or text message from the City Health Office for the schedule of their vaccination.

Chan also said that the city has already completed the vaccination of medical frontliners from government and private institutions, emergency responders, policemen, firemen, among others. /rcg