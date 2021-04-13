Summer Activities to Enjoy with Ayala Malls Central Bloc

The best trips do not always have to be miles away. A visit to Ayala Malls Central Bloc with their tropical vibes, colorful accents and activities can set the mood for a safe and vibrant summer experience.

Check out this list of things to do in April:

Move and Groove

Embark on a fitness journey this summer with the weekly Mall Into Shape sweat sessions every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, 6 pm at The Garden Row. There’s a physically distanced, open air, free workout class for every type of fitness enthusiast from Latin Pop, METAFIT, PIYo, Zumba, and Zwag. Schedules are posted on the Facebook page of @AyalaMallsCentralBloc.

Join a Trivia Game

A brain exercise this summer is a fun activity to enjoy with friends and family. This Friday, April 16, Ayala Malls Central Bloc teams up with Slogos Trivia Night for a fun trivia game online with gift certificates up for grabs. To join, register at http://bit.ly/AMCBSlogosApril16.

Listen to Local Talents Live

Every summer has its song, and sometimes it’s not one but a playlist of acoustic tunes. Get into the mood with Ayala Malls Central Bloc’s Summer Busking Hits. Catch local homegrown artists perform live every Tuesday to Sunday, 5 pm at the Corte near Menya Hachi and Garden Row near 10 Dove Street, located at the ground floor. Performing this April are Isser Job Libres on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, Elaine San Pedro on Thursdays and Fridays, and Dane Smith on weekends.

With different enjoyable activities to participate in, summer is undoubtedly fun and memorable even when staying home. Have a fun and active summer with Ayala Malls Central Bloc.

Online Activities for Kids

Keep the kids active this summer with Ayala Malls’ SPARK – Summer Play and Recreation for Kids- via Facebook Live. Catch Folklore Storytelling on April 14, Groove Beats on April 21, and Yoga for Kids on April 28 on Wednesdays at 4pm. On Saturdays at 3pm, activities include Drawing: Sea Animals on April 17 and Crafting Clay Figures on April 24. Contact ANA through Messenger or 09564261692 to buy all the things needed for the activities and tune into Ayala Malls Central Bloc’s Facebook page for these live videos!

For more information and updates, follow Ayala Malls Central Bloc on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/AyalaMallsCentralBloc/, @AyalaMallsCentralBloc on Instagram, and join the Viber Community for real-time announcements at https://bit.ly/ayalamallscebuviber.

