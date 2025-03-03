Motorists told to avoid use of J.P. Rizal Street starting March 4

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Motorists, who are using the north road in Mandaue City, are advised to prepare for heavy congestion that may result from the implementation of a drainage improvement project there.

Starting on Tuesday, March 4, the southbound lane of J.P. Rizal Street located near Consuelo Village in Brgy. Basak will be closed to vehicular traffic to give way to the third phase of the drainage improvement project in the area.

As a result, the road’s northbound lane will be used for north and southbound vehicles during the entire duration of the city-funded project that is expected to last for at least a month.

J.P. Rizal Street is one of the busiest roads in Mandaue City, according to Hyll Retuya, head of the Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (TEAM).

Heavy traffic

“Mao na expect ta og heavy traffic sa diha nga portion starting tomorrow. Mangayo ta og despensa sa masangit ani nga traffic. Ipabilin lang nga bugnaw ang ulo ug kalma kay kita man tanan ang nagsuffer ani for now para mahuman ni’ng drainage project,” Retuya said.

(We are expecting heavy traffic in the area starting tomorrow. This early, I would like to ask for apology from those who will be affected by the heavy congestion. And I would like to appeal that we remain calm and with cool heads because all of us will have to suffer for now to make sure that the drainage project is complete.)

Retuya said the closure of the road’s soutbound lane was necessary because of the need for excavation works to install culverts and connect the drainage line.

Part of the road will also be occupied by the heavy equipments that will be used by the project contractor.

Alternative routes

To minize discomfort, Retuya is urging motorists and commuters to plan their trips and to leave their homes earlier than usual.

Moreover, he is urging motorists to use alternative routes. Travelers who are headed for Cebu City may turn right at H. Abellana Street, then left at B. Suico Street.

Vehicles traveling on H. Abellana Street and headed for Mandaue City proper or Cebu City can take D. S. Suico Street, left on B. Suico Street, continue straight to P. L. Sanchez Street, and then turn right to J.P. Rizal Street to bypass the affected area.

