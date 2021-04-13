Mandaue encourages remaining frontliners to have themselves vaccinated

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines – The Mandaue City government is encouraging medical frontliners to have themselves vaccinated against the Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Subangdaku Barangay Captain Ernie Manatad, chairman of the Mandaue City COVID-19 vaccine board, said that there are still doses left of the 600 doses of SinoVac COVID-19 vaccines that they received last Wednesday, April 8, 2021, from the Department of Health.

The city started inoculating the remaining medical frontliners last Thursday, April 9, they even targeted to vaccinate all the doses in a day but there were only 230 frontliners who showed up.

The city, aside from the medical frontliners in private hospitals, has more than 2,000 frontliners, with more than 1,000 already vaccinated.

He said they believed the reason for the low turnout is because other frontliners were not yet informed and some may be busy.

The vaccine board also didn’t push through with the vaccination of senior citizens that was supposed to be done on Monday.

Manatad said because of the low turnout they decided to inoculate the senior citizens since they are also on the substitution list but because some of the members of the board preferred inoculating medical frontliners they hold the vaccination for the senior citizens.

As of yesterday, April 12, Manatad there were still 120 doses left.

Manatad said those who were on the masterlist were informed of their schedules. The city’s PIO has also posted on their Facebook page calling out the medical frontliners.

Manatad said he also already told the barangay captains and some officials to convince some Barangay Health Emergency Response Team (BHERT) and Disaster Risk Reduction Management personnel who have yet to receive their vaccines.

Manatad said by the time that there would still be a few medical frontliners who are yet to be inoculated even if they have already done informing and encouraging them, they will proceed to the next priority groups which are the senior citizens and persons with comorbidities with the approval of the DOH. /rcg