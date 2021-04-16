KCS Computer Specialists bury Tabogon Voyagers to improve to 3-1

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The KCS Computer Specialists-Mandaue City routed the Tabogon Voyagers, 86-53, to improve to 3-1 (win-loss) in the resumption of hostilities of the 2021 Chooks-To-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup, Friday, April 16, at the Alcantara Civic Center in Alcantara, southwest Cebu.

The Specialists dominated the match from the opening tip, leading 22-13. They poured it on the rest of the way for the 33-point victory.

Their tough defense also limited the Voyagers to 29 percent shooting with 20 turnovers.

Southwestern University-Phinma Cobra forward Dyll Roncal had his best game in the tournament by leading the Specialists with 15 points, seven rebounds, three assists, and a steal.

Roncal said he is transitioning well in the pro league, with the help of his head coach Mike Reyes and veteran teammates.

“I just am focused on becoming more mature in this league and always being receptive to the advice from our coaches, the kuyas of the team, and of course, my parents,” said the 6-foot-2 Roncal.

Former Bataan Riser, Joseph Nalos also had an impressive outing by contributing 14 points, seven boards, four assists, three steals, and a blocked shot.

Gileant Delator and Red Cachuela chipped in 10 points apiece with the latter adding six boards, two steals, and a block.

Arvie Bringas was the lone Tabogon player in double-figures with 12. The Voyagers dropped to 1-2.

KCS-Mandaue returns to the court on Tuesday when it takes on ARQ Builders-Lapu Lapu at 7 p.m. Tabogon, on the other hand, faces Dumaguete on Saturday in the second game of the day.

THE SCORES:

KCS-Mandaue (86) — Roncal 15, Nalos 14, Delator 10, Cachuela 10, Mendoza 8, Octobre 7, Soliva 6, Solera 6, Bonganciso 4, Mercader 2, Imperial 2, Castro 2

Tabogon (53) — Bringas 12, De Ocampo 7, Vitug 7, Sombero 5, Orquina 5, Sombero 5, Lacastesantos 5, Bersabal 4, Diaz 3, Caballero 0

Quarterscores: 22-13, 45-28, 61-42, 86-53. /rcg