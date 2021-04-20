A staycation in the city for only 2,201

To those looking for a quick staycation in the city, city hotel Diamond Suites & Residences is giving two room nights for much less the price of one.

Versus the published rate of Php 4,800 nett per room night in a standard room, the room only promo is at Php 2,021 nett for two nights. This comes with an instant upgrade to a deluxe room, subject to availability. The sale rate is good for two adults and two children up to 12 years old, and includes use of the rooftop pool.

Call 0917 872 6367 or email [email protected]

The promo gives longer staycation time with early check-in at 12:00 noon instead of the standard 2:00 PM, as well as a 10% discount on all food & beverage, including big breakfast at only Php 225 per person, from Php 250.

Read more: Take 2 in 2021

The 2021 promo is valid in April and May of 2021 only so make arrangements for your stay today. Call 0917 872 6367 or email [email protected]

Diamond Suites & Residences is located in No. 8 Apitong cor. Escario Sts., across the Cebu Business Park.

ADVERTORIAL