High time for high tea

bai Hotel Cebu launches bai Hotel Cebu’s Afternoon Tea Delight, to introduce their brand-new High Tea set known as “Afternoon High Tea” together with mouth-watering and delectable desserts that are best known to be paired with an afternoon tea or coffee.

High tea sets stand tall and replicate the colors of pastel just in time for the flowers to bloom with spring. The aroma of freshly brewed tea fills the room that brings about memories of summer and sun. French macaroons, cakes, biscuits and tarts that are made with precision and utmost care are served on each table for the guest to taste and be acquainted with the experience of an afternoon tea delight that would take one to new heights—higher than the tea itself.

The Afternoon Tea set is available at the bai Hotel Cebu’s Lobby Lounge. It is priced at Php 4,303.20 nett good for three persons inclusive of the Acrylic Tower Pastry Case or Php 1,434.40 per person. Rate is also inclusive of either 3 cups of coffee or 3 TWG tea in a pot refillable with hot water.

Available only within 24 hours prior reservation. You may contact (032)342 8888 or (032) 355 8888 or (032) 888 2500 or message them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/baihotelcebu.

ADVERTORIAL