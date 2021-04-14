Summer Sale Promo at bai Hotel Cebu this April 17

Make it a summer to remember and book your staycations at bai Hotel Cebu as they will be launching the first bai The Sun Summer Sale promo with room discounts, food and beverage vouchers, and other promo vouchers from their brand partners starting April 17 to June 30, 2021.

Up for grabs are Premier Rooms (room only) for Php 2,021 nett per night good for two, Premier Rooms for Php 2,688 nett per night with set breakfast for two and a One-bedroom suite for Php 3,888 nett per night with set breakfast for two.

Food and Beverage vouchers at Café Corazon for breakfast, lunch and dinner on sale for Php 500 nett per person and Php 750 credits to be availed Lobby Lounge and Pool Bar for Php500 nett per person also.

Plus, discount vouchers on selected room rates from brand partners such as Anjo World Theme Park, Cebu Ocean Park, ATE by Tatah, Sazhy Beauty Salon, Beauty Affairs Slimming Hub and Beauty Clinic, Driedflowersph, Ninobasilio bags and home and CONVERGE.

For more details, you may follow them on their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/baihotelcebu.

There will also be activities for the kids and kids-at-heart from Jumping Clay, raffle prizes from brand partners, and one-day discount prices from brand partners on April 17-18, 2021 at the hotel lobby. Raffle prizes await for guests availing on these dates.

Room rates are only applicable on April 17, 2021- June 30, 2021 and F&B vouchers from April 17, 2021 – April 18, 2021.

The booking period is from April 17, 2021 – June 30, 2021, and stay dates is from April 17, 2021 – June 30, 2021. F&B voucher is valid until June 30, 2021.

Terms and conditions apply: Book and buy arrangement, therefore full payment is required upon availing. Non-refundable, non-cancellable but rebookable and transferrable. Only a maximum of 2 kids per room is allowed aged 11 years old and below. Extra charge should kids eat breakfast and promo cannot be combined with any other existing promos during the same period.

Read more: HRRACI inducts new set of officers

For more details, you may follow them on their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/baihotelcebu.

ADVERTORIAL