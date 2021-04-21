Waterfront Cebu receives Global Safe Travels Certification

There are more reasons to travel and visit Cebu’s premier city hotel, Waterfront Cebu City Hotel & Casino, as it has recently been certified by the Department of Tourism (DOT) and the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) during a special virtual awarding ceremony of the WTTC Safe Travels stamp held on April 21, 2021.

The virtual event, which was hosted by the Department of Tourism, was attended by DOT Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat, members of the media, and the 40 DOT-Accredited Accommodation Establishment awardees across the country — 9 of which come from the Queen City of the South.

In attendance during the event was Waterfront Cebu General Manager Anders Hallden who proudly received the recognition in behalf of the city hotel.

The “Safe Travels” stamp is a prestigious recognition for businesses and destinations around the globe that have been compliant to the global standardized safety and health protocols of the World Travel & Tourism Council. It aims to promote and establish a safe, fun, and seamless experience for global travellers and also regain travel confidence in the new normal.

As it considers the health and well-being of its guests, clients and employees as top priority, Waterfront Cebu continues to provide a guaranteed safe and worry-free experience by strictly implementing minimum safety and health protocols during its daily operations such as implementation of the “no mask, no face shield” policy, social distancing using of floor stickers, checking of body temperature upon entry to the hotel, submission of health declaration forms via the Stay Safe App, constant disinfection of high-touch areas, and many more.

Since the city hotel has remained to be a hub for world-class events and celebrations despite the pandemic, the management has also strictly implemented health and safety guidelines during “new normal” events in the hotel to ensure everyone’s welfare.

Truly, Waterfront Cebu has slowly adapted to the new normal and continues to do so in order to provide its guest and clients the best, safe, and worry-free experience—the Waterfront Way.

To know more of the premier city hotel’s exciting room, dining, and events offers and packages, be sure to visit its official social media handles: Waterfront Cebu City Hotel & Casino on Facebook, and @waterfrontcebu on Twitter and Instagram. Or you may also visit the hotel’s official website at www.waterfronthotels.com.ph. For room and event bookings, and table reservations, dial (032) 232-6888.

