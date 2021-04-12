World-class weddings at the Waterfront

There’s so much to fall in love with Cebu, from its pristine beaches, breathtaking views, exceptional cuisines, and warm-loving people. And now, there is another reason to visit the beautiful island as it once again makes waves internationally after being nominated as one of Asia’s top leading wedding destinations for the World Travel Awards this year.

With this, the city’s best events venue, Waterfront Cebu City Hotel & Casino, together with all other Cebuanos, shares the pride and joy of this amazing feat as the premier city hotel has been a home of the “best of the best” weddings and wedding receptions in town for more than two decades.

And up to this day, Waterfront Cebu remains to be a beacon of hope and light as it continuously makes each couple’s dream come true with its bespoke packages, well-tailored menus, and multifaceted venues and functions rooms.

Despite the challenges the past year has brought, the city hotel remains steadfast in its goal of providing each couple a beautiful celebration that they’ve been yearning for. The Hotel continues to offer a variety of Wedding packages that can cater to weddings as intimate as 15 persons, to as big as 200 persons or more. For hassle-free planning, the packages are already inclusive of the venue, food and beverage, room accommodation, floral arrangements, and many more.

To know more of the premier city hotel’s bespoke wedding rates and other event packages, call (032) 232-6888 (local 8011, 8046, or 8047).

For couples who want to go big for their special day, the hotel’s biggest ballroom is still able to accommodate up to 600 persons maximum, under “new normal” guidelines set by the Department of Tourism (DOT), even with the 50% maximum capacity limit.

To ensure everyone’s safety, the hotel strictly follows and implements health and sanitation measures such as the “no face mask and face shield, no entry” policy, checking of body temperature, submission of health declarations upon entry to the event, and many more.

If there’s one thing that is certain, Cebu is also a home of the most talented artisans and best creatives in the world. In fact, with the collaboration and efforts of local event suppliers (designers, make-up artists, event coordinators and stylists, florists, lights and sounds, etc.), elevates each celebration held in the hotel to world-class status.

To know more of the premier city hotel’s bespoke wedding rates and other event packages, call (032) 232-6888 (local 8011, 8046, or 8047).

Read more: Waterfront joins “I LOVE CEBU!” online sale

For more updates, visit Waterfront Cebu’s other social media accounts: @waterfrontcebu on Twitter and Instagram, and official website at www.waterfronthotels.com.ph.

ADVERTORIAL