Angel Locsin says sorry after senior lining up at her pantry collapses, dies

MANILA, Philippines—A senior citizen passed out and died while waiting in line at a community pantry in Quezon City early on Friday (April 23), police said.

Rolando Dela Cruz, 67, collapsed while he was waiting for his turn at a community pantry hosted by actress Angel Locsin at Barangay Holy Spirit.

He was rushed to East Avenue Medical Center but was declared dead on arrival past 9 a.m.

Locsin on Thursday (April 22) said she was putting up a community pantry on her birthday to honor Filipinos who have organized community pantries nationwide to provide free food to those suffering from the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hundreds showed up at the actress’ pantry. It was initially orderly but later turned out to be a social distancing challenge because of the huge crowd.

The actress later turned to social media to apologize for the death of the senior citizen.

“I ask for forgiveness from the family,” Locsin said on Facebook in Filipino.

“A while ago I went to them and talked personally with the children in the hospital,” she said

“And for the rest of my life I will ask for forgiveness from them,” the actress added.

“As of now, I will prioritize helping the family and I will make it my responsibility to help them get through this,” Locsin said. “I am very, very sorry,” she said.

Locsin said she hoped that other community pantries set up to help the poor put food on their tables would not be dragged into the issue.