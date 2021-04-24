More COVID-19 vaccines to be distributed to LGUs starting April 25 — DOH

MANILA, Philippines — More COVID-19 vaccines will be distributed to local government units (LGUs) starting Sunday, April 25, as local executives worry about declining vaccine supplies in their respective areas.

Health Undersecretary Ma. Rosario Vergeire said the priority in the vaccine distribution will be given to areas with a high number of COVID-19 cases.

“Ang distribution, ‘yung allocation nagawa na at bukas mag-uumpisa taco mag-distribute,” Vergeire said during the Laging Handa briefing.

“Mayroon tayong bias ngayon sa mga lugar na mataas ang kaso dahil gusto nating ma-protektahan mabuti ang mga vulnerable sector sa mga lugar na ito,” she added.

Vergeire assured LGUs in other regions not to worry as they will also be given vaccines. However, priority is given to the National Capital Region (NCR) Plus Bubble.

Meanwhile, Vergeire said the Sputnik V vaccine, developed by the Gamaleya Institute of Russia, will only be given to specific LGUs which have the capability to meet its storage requirements.

Vergeire said Sputnik V should be stored in a dark place with temperatures not exceeding -18 degrees Celsius.

“Pagdating ng Sputnik V, mayroon lang po tayong mga assigned local government because they have the capability to store ‘yung said vaccines,” Vergeire said.

Earlier this week, an additional 500,000 doses of CoronaVac, the COVID-19 vaccine developed by China’s Sinovac BioTech, arrived in the Philippines.

/MUF