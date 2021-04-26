EOC: Cebu City records lowest hospital utility rate for 2021

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City recorded its lowest critical care occupancy rate since 2021 began, local officials announced.

Councilor Joel Garganera on Monday, April 26, said hospitals here were still in the “safe zones” after they registered the lowest occupancy rate for this year.

“We have an all-time low for critical care occupancy this second season. All hospitals are very safe,” said Garganera, who heads the city’s Emergency Operations Center (EOC).

A recent report from EOC showed that as of April 24, the city’s critical care occupancy rate is at 22.3 percent. The same data showed that the utility rate for public hospitals was at 39.6 percent while for privately owned ones was at 14.9 percent.

Critical care rates are usually gauged to determine the gravity of the COVID-19 outbreak in an area.

Cebu City continues to experience a downtrend in COVID-19 cases.

Latest COVID-19 bulletin from the Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7) on April 25 reported more recoveries than new infections in Cebu City.

There were only 46 additional confirmed patients made on the same date while there were 62 who recovered.