Aquastars on the verge of sweeping elims, crush Warriors for 9-0 slate

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The MJAS Zenith-Talisay City Aquastars is on the verge of sweeping the entire elimination round of the ongoing Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup after the overwhelming title favorites thrashed the Dumaguete City Warriors, 77-66, Tuesday night, April 27, 2021.

The Aquastars are already locked in for the semifinals, but they are gunning to set a league record by sweeping the double-round robin eliminations as they go up against the ARQ Builders Lapu-Lapu City Heroes for their last remaining elimination round game on Thursday at 3 p.m. at the Alcantara Civic Center in Alcantara town, southwest Cebu.

A win will stretch their winning run to 10-0.

“Hindi namin iniisip yung sweep. One game at a time pa rin yung approach namin,” said Aquastars head coach Aldrin Morante.

With new head coach Leode Garcia at the helm, Dumaguete looked rejuvenated and kept in step with the league leaders. They were down by just three, 13-16, after the first quarter.

However, Talisay pushed their game to the next level and unleashed a vicious 18-3 run for a commanding 18-point advantage, 34-16 at the bend.

From there, the impending rout was on as the Aquastars raised their lead to as much as 29 points.

The Warriors, however, showed rock-solid resiliency as they outscored the Aquastars in the final period, 28-13.

“I’d like to commend everyone for this win as again no one played more than twenty minutes,” said Morante.

Forward Jaymar Gimpayan had a double-double of 14 points and 14 rebounds along with three assists, a block, and a steal for the Aquastars.

Jhaymo Eguilos was also productive despite limited minutes as he tallied 11 points, seven boards, two assists, and two steals.

Ronald Roy led Dumaguete with 17 points.

Dumaguete looks to bounce back tomorrow versus the Tubigon Bohol Mariners at 7 p.m.

THE SCORES:

MJAS-Talisay (77)—Gimpayan 14, Eguilos 11, Cabahug 9, dela Cerna 8, Jamon 7, Santos 6, Villafranca 6, Mojica 5, Mabigat 3, Acuña 3, Casajeros 2, Menina 2, Hubalde 1, Ugsang 0, Cuyos 0.

Dumaguete (66)—Roy 17, Regalado 9, Doligon 9, Mantilla 8, Tomilloso 8, Velasquez 7, Ramirez 3, Aguilar 3, Gabas 2, Gonzalgo 0, Porlares 0.

Quarterscores: 16-13, 36-23, 64-38, 77-66. /rcg