Tipolo creek residents given 2 months to vacate area

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — The Mandaue City government has granted a 2-month extension to the families living in Sitio Uniwide in Barangay Tipolo to vacate the site to facilitate the implementation of a flood control project in the area.

Tony Pet Juanico, head of the Mandaue City Urban and Development Office (HUDO) said that following the request of the families and City Councilor Jun Arcilla, chairman of the Committee on Infrastructure for an extension, the City Engineering Office (CEO) during a meeting on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, with the HUDO, City Planning Development Office, Arcilla, and some of the affected individuals, has given additional two months to the families to leave the area.

Juanico said that the 21 houses of the estimated 60 families encroached into the three-meter easement zone of Tipolo creek.

The families were already advised to vacate the area last February and were given two more months of extension to comply.

Juanico said they had been clearing the area for some time now where some families have already relocated except those residing in the 21 houses.

He said the structures must be cleared so that the city can start the construction of the flood control project.

“Padak-an ang atong creek unya idredging niya ighuman idevelop ang easement aron dili na mapuy-an sa ISF (Informal Settler Families),” said Juanico.

Juanico said the project is to be undertaken to address the flooding problems in the city.

He said they will be looking for a relocation site for those who will be affected.

Juanico said in the absence of relocation, they will provide financial assistance under the Balik Probinsya Program.

Nelda Kahayagan said she is worried because the COVID-19 pandemic is still going on and her family members have lost their jobs because of the pandemic.

Felix Alolor, president of the Uniwide Housing Association, said they really wanted to stay and live in the area.

Alolor said that for so many years he has been living in the area, there have been no reported cases of houses or individuals being swept away during heavy rains.

Alolor added that it was a canal and not a creek.

“Ang amo ana (ingun) sila danger zone daw ni diri, wala man gyuy na nga anod nga kuan sa ka danger zone (houses and individuals), naa man mas daghan nga danger zone dira, usa pod kung subayon ni diri dili mani creek canal mana ni siya, ang creek katung naa sa (sitio) Maharlika,” said Alolor. /rcg