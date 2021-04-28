First look at Game of Thrones prequel — House of the Dragon

Finally! A new Game of Thrones prequel series is in the works — the House of the Dragon.

Set before the events of Game of Thrones, 300 years before the eight-season series, the latest show is about the royal line of the Targaryen ancestors which ended because of The Mad King and his daughter, The Mother of Dragons — Daenerys.

Although the production is very careful for any leaks or spoilers, the prequel is rumoured to be based on George R.R. Martin’s 700-page novel Fire and Blood, published in 2018 that covers seven generations of Targaryens, including one power struggle known as the Dance of the Dragons.

Those are the chapters said to be the series’ main story when HBO first made the announcement in 2019.

HBO shared on April 26 that production on House of the Dragon has already begun.

The network also released a photo of the cast gathered for a socially distanced table read. The cast includes Paddy Considine who will play King Viserys Targaryen, Rhys Ifans plays his Hand, Otto Hightower, and Olivia Cooke plays Otto’s daughter, Alicent Hightower. Other Targaryens include Emma D’Archy as Princess Rhaenyra, who is a “dragon rider,” and Matt Smith as Prince Daemon, the king’s younger brother.

Completing the roster of the exciting cast are Steve Toussaint as the adventurous Lord Corlys Velaryon and Eve Best as his wife, Princess Rhaenys Velaryon, also a dragon rider (don’t get confused with Rhaenyra and Rhaenys). Sonoya Mizuno plays Mysaria, loyal to Prince Daemon, and Fabien Frankel is Ser Criston Cole, a commoner.

Since the table read, fans have been eager on looking for behind the scenes and first look at the production’s shooting location, wardrobe, and design, so it’s really not that long for videos and photos of the set to leak on the internet.

Matt Smith was seen transformed into the character of Prince Daemon Targaryen while filming in Holywell Bay beach in Cornwall which confirms that the southwest coast will be one of the major filming locations for the prequel.

Emma D’Arcy playing Rhaenyra Targaryen was also seen in the location who had a striking resemblance to Game of Thrones lead character Daenerys.

If you’re a GOT fan, you might want to check some of the leaked photos here.

The House of the Dragon is expected to premiere sometime in 2022 on HBO or HBO Max. /rcg