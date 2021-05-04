MCDRRMO’s newly hired staff undergo disaster training

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines– The 27 newly hired personnel of the Mandaue City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (MCDRRMO) underwent rescue training on Tuesday, May 4, 2021.

Their training will last for three months before they will be allowed to respond to emergencies.

Most of the personnel were nurses and drivers.

Bryan Weith, one of the newly hired personnel, admitted that the training is a bit difficult but they are determined to finish it and serve the people especially the Mandauehanons.

Felix Suico Jr., MCDRRMO operations head, said the new personnel must complete the 5 module rescue training comprised of Water Search and Rescue, Emergency Medical Services, Vehicular Accident Extrication, High Angle, and Fire Fighting.

Suico said the personnel will be evaluated after and will be assigned in their field of expertise.

The DRRMO now has 138 personnel including the 27 newly hired ones.

Suico said the main reason why they hired additional personnel is because of the city’s additional emergency vehicles.

“Daghan naman kaayo ta og (vehicles) niya kwangan mi og driver ug crew ni follow lang sad ta sa requirement sa DOH nga kinahanglan adunay nurse ang ambulance, ang ato pang tulo ka penetrator trucks ug ladder truck,” said Suico.

Suico said they now have eight ambulances including the two new ambulances turned over by the city government today.

The City Government also turned over two ambulances to the DRRMO and five NMAX motorcycles on Friday morning.

The new vehicles are expected to enhance the city’s disaster and emergency response capabilities, enforce traffic order and monitor street events. /rcg