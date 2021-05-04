Paintings of artist Florentino Impas takes the spotlight at SM Seaside

As Cebu takes center stage in the country’s celebration of the 500th year of Christianity, one of Cebu’s finest visual artists gives life to history through his paintings.

Dubbed “Ang Panagtagbo” (The Encounter), the solo exhibit of Florentino “Jun” Impas recounts 10 of the most important key points of Cebuano history as told by Italian Scholar and explorer Antonio Pigafetta, who journeyed with explorer Ferdinand Magellan in search for the spice islands.

His exhibit is located at the Mountain Wing, Upper Ground floor of the SM Seaside City Cebu. It will run until May 8, 2021.

Among those on display are 4x6ft oil on canvas portraits of “Magellan Meeting Humabon’s Allied Chiefs,” “The Victory of Mactan,” and the “Baptism of Humabon” among others.

Its realistic portraits give life to our history books as Impas dedicates his work to provide a clearer understanding of the important events in our history.

Impas said he started painting in December 2020. He thanks historian Dr. Jose Eleazar Berales for providing reference materials for his creations.

“Challenge was time, because at one point, especially with the Battle of Mactan, i had to go to the Mactan Shine at dawn to take a picture picture so I could get the mood of the painting, then models had to paint their tattoos. It was not an easy process…” shared Impas in a phone interview with CDN Digital.

“On top it all, sourcing the materials of the paint was a challenge because of the pandemic,” he added.

Despite all the challenges, Impas said he is very honored to have been chosen by the Cebu Provincial Government as he honors his love for history, heritage, and the Cebuano Culture through his art.

Impas was introduced to art through a part-time job as a poster and billboard artist maker in a local cinema in Surigao City, where he would paint actors and actresses in showing movies. He pursued his professional career by moving to Cebu and joining art groups.

