Waterfront offers special Mother’s Day buffet at UNO

This coming Sunday, May 9, shower your mom, mama, nanay, nana, or mommy with love and care she truly deserves by treating her to a sumptuous and enjoyable dining experience at Waterfront Cebu’s UNO buffet restaurant.

For PHP 998.00 nett/person, enjoy an exceptional Mother’s day lunch or dinner buffet that features a delectable spread of grilled dishes, pasta, and seafood delights.

Make it extra special and avail of the 3 + 1 offer wherein mom gets to eat for free for every group of four. So, don’t forget to tag along your family and friends to avail of the special discount. Plus, all moms dining in will each receive a celebratory cake courtesy of the city hotel.

For advance table reservations, call (032) 232-6888.

The lunch buffet starts from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., while the dinner buffet commences from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

As a mother’s role in the family and in society remains unmatched, it’s only appropriate that you get to honor and reward the “queen of a household” on her most special day for her selflessness, patience, and love.

