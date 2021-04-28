Create Memorable MOM-ments at Waterfront Cebu

Motherhood is considered to be one of the most demanding, complex yet unique and fulfilling jobs that a woman can have in her lifetime as nurturing and protecting a life aside from her own is never learned through books, classes, or elsewhere but only through real-life experiences.

This is why this coming Mother’s Day (May 9), the premier city hotel, Waterfront Cebu City Hotel & Casino, headed by its ever-talented culinary dream ream, prepares a special rewarding treat that one can gift his/her mom.

“FOR MAMA WITH LOVE” Lunch and Dinner Buffet

Shower your mom, mama, nanay, nana, or mommy with love by treating her to a well-deserved sumptuous and enjoyable dining experience at Waterfront Cebu’s UNO buffet restaurant.

For PHP 998.00 nett/person, enjoy an exceptional Mother’s day lunch or dinner buffet that features a delectable spread of grilled dishes, pasta, and seafood delights.

Make it extra special and avail of the 3 + 1 offer wherein mom gets to eat for free for every group of four. So, don’t forget to tag along your family and friends to avail of the special discount. Plus, all moms dining in will each receive a celebratory cake courtesy of the city hotel.

The lunch buffet starts from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., while the dinner buffet commences from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. For advance table reservations, call (032) 232-6888.

For more updates, visit Waterfront Cebu’s social media accounts: @waterfrontcebucity on Facebook, @waterfrontcebu on Twitter and Instagram, and official website at www.waterfronthotels.com.ph.

I LOVE YOU MAMA!

If you’re planning to celebrate the festivities elsewhere or just simply at home, be sure to bring with you a luscious and sweet treat that can definitely make your mama feel extra loved and appreciated on her most special day.

This year, Waterfront Cebu’s pastry team has prepared a specialty cake that mothers can enjoy and fall in love with— a mango crémeux on Sable Breton biscuits, which you can get for only PHP PHP 650.00 nett/cake!

To order at least a day in advance, call (032) 232-6888 (local 8600 or 8601). One can pick up the cake at the Lobby Lounge between 8:00 a.m. and 11:00 p.m. The special promo runs for the whole month of May.

As a mother’s role in the family and in society remains unmatched, it’s only appropriate that you get to honor and reward the “queen of a household” on her most special day for her selflessness, patience, and love.

