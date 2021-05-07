Mandaue police build up security amid spate of shooting incidents

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — The Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO) would strengthen their security measures not just in Barangay Canduman but all over Mandaue City in light of Thursday’s shooting incidents that shocked city residents.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Mercy Villaro, the spokesperson of the Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO), said they are planning to build up their security measures all over Mandaue City to deter criminality.

Villaro said they are coordinating with the barangays and the community, to gather more information that could help them with their investigation.

At 2:30 a.m on Thursday, May 6, Fernando Derain Berbesada, 39 years old and a habal-habal driver died after he was hit by a stray bullet while he was sleeping beside his live-in partner inside his house in Sitio Lalin, Barangay Jagobiao, Mandaue City.

A few hours later, Rodulfo Seno Bihag, 81 years old, a businessman and a resident of Zone 5, Barangay Canduman here was shot dead by unidentified motorcycle-riding gunmen at past 12 p.m. outside his house in the barangay.

Villaro also assures residents that the police would do their best to solve crimes that occurred in the city.

She said that they would intensify the police visibility all over the city especially after they received additional personnel.

“Ang amoang assurance gyud nga we don’t have matawag nato og day off, gipadayun ang amoang kampanya and police operations, lucky now nga ang Mandaue City Police Office nga gidugangan mi og dugang pang kapulisan nga naa gyud nato. Kay ang ato gyud police presence mao na nga nangayo sad ta og tabang sad sa uban. Basta kami dinhi sa PNP among paningkamutan nga masulbad kining tanan nahitabo krimen dinhi sa Mandaue,” said Villaro.

Meanwhile, the police are looking into a land dispute angle in the killing of Bihag.

Villaro said that they are currently investigating the murder of Bihag and are gathering all pertinent pieces of evidence. She said a land dispute is being looked into as a possible motive. /rcg