Re-live the awesome experience at Samsung SM Consolacion

Saturday, 8th May 2021, Samsung has officially re-opened its bigger and more awesome Samsung Experience Store (SES) at the 2nd level of the SM Consolacion Cebu.

The first 50 customers will receive a limited edition Samsung Backpacks, umbrellas, or a foldable and adjustable phone holders.

The all-new SES is open seven days a week from 10am until 9pm and customers can discover the latest range of Samsung mobile, tablets, wearable and accessories. With more flagship models like the Galaxy S21 series on display in-store, customers can learn how they can make everyday life more creative, convenient and fun with Samsung’s latest innovations.

For more information on the SES offers or promotions, please call (032) 4234798 or AEROfans Hotline 0919-0776438.

In keeping with the rest of Samsung’s retail portfolio, customers have numerous ways to pay for products and services including 0% finance options, trade-in and trade-up deals.

Mikee Morado, CMO of Aerophone said: “We are grateful for the support we are receiving from Samsung. This new design of the Samsung Experience Store redefines the way people shop and it allows more shoppers to personally experience Galaxy technologies. We look forward to welcoming all Aerofans and Samsung loyalists to the store and teaching them how to get the most out of Samsung’s Galaxy devices.”

Aileen Caputol, Key Account Manager of Samsung said: “Our Samsung Experts will also be available in the store to offer advice and educate our shoppers on how to complement their gadget needs with Samsung’s extensive product range.”

In line with the recent IATF advice, Samsung is committed to welcoming customers and loyalists back to this retail space safely, with health and wellbeing remaining the utmost priority.

ADVERTORIAL