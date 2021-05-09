P150-M unregistered face masks, shields seized

By: Tina G. Santos - Philippine Daily Inquirer | May 09,2021 - 09:17 AM

The Bureau of Customs has seized estimated P150 million worth of unregistered personal protective equipment, including masks and face shields, from a warehouse in Binondo, Manila.

Customs agents found several boxes of unregistered Aidelai masks and Heng De face shields when they raided the warehouse on Lavezares Street on May 5.

Several boxes of unregistered cosmetic and beauty products, luxury clothing, toys, and cell-phone cases were also found.