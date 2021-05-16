Rabiya Mateo becomes only Miss U candidate with over 1 million Instagram followers

Philippine bet Rabiya Mateo is the first Miss Universe candidate to gain over 1 million followers on Instagram, which comes shortly after she was hailed the most followed queen so far.

“Woke up with 1 Million followers! You guys are the best. Sending love to the rest of the universe. Today is a big day. Please pray for us,” Mateo shared on Instagram yesterday, May 14.

Mateo’s post came hours after she participated in the national costume segment of the pageant along with 73 other candidates in Florida in the United States.

To also mark the beauty queen’s online milestone, stylist Mikee Andrei took to Instagram to share with fans photos of a stunning Mateo donning “fantasy lingerie” from a recent pictorial.

“[Mateo] is showing it to the universe how it is done. Congrats on your 1M Instagram following queen!” the stylist said in a post made also yesterday.

Andrei was joined by creative director Seven Barretto, art director Erwin Botin, makeup artist Carissa Cielo Medved, hairstylist Aries Manal, photographers Claude Villahermosa and Dariel Miraflor, and fashion designer Christopher Munar for the said pictorial.

On the same day also on Instagram, Mateo apologized to her fans via livestream after some expressed disappointment in her performance at the national costume show.

“I’m so sorry kung na-disappoint man kayo sa akin, but I know I did my best,” an emotional Mateo said. She also shared that she even cut her fingers trying to fix her costume right before walking onto the stage.

(I’m so sorry if you were disappointed with me, but I know I did my best.)

“In myself kanina, I felt really great. Feeling ko noong naglalakad ako, I was so beautiful. Nakita ko ‘yung cheer ng judges, nakita ko ‘yung sigawan ng mga Pilipino. Kaya nagpapasalamat talaga ako sa suporta,” she added.

(In myself earlier, I felt really great. When I was walking, I felt so beautiful. I saw the judges and my fellow Filipinos cheer. So, I am very grateful for the support.)

Preliminary competition

Mateo most recently stunned fans by wearing a yellow gown designed by Dubai-based Filipino designer Furne Amato for the preliminary competition held earlier today, May 15 (the evening of May 14 in Florida).

Mateo will be going for the 69th Miss Universe crown at the finals night on May 16 in Hollywood, Florida (May 17 at 8 a.m. in Manila time). She was crowned as Miss Universe Philippines in October 2020.

RELATED STORIES

WATCH: Rabiya Mateo surprised with good luck greeting from Kathryn Bernardo

WATCH: Sarah Geronimo, Matteo Guidicelli wish ‘popster’ Rabiya Mateo good luck

‘Women are as capable as men’: Rabiya Mateo on Duterte’s claim that presidency not for women