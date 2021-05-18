Additional 52,000 doses of Sinovac arrive in Cebu

By: Morexette Marie B. Erram - CDN Digital Multi-Media Reporter | May 18,2021 - 02:55 PM
Another shipment of COVID-19 vaccines arrived in Central Visayas on May 18, 2021. At least 52,800 doses of Sinovac’s CoronaVac arrived in Cebu on Tuesday morning, May 18. | Photos courtesy of Radyo Pilipinas – Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Central Visayas received another shipment of COVID-19 vaccines on Tuesday, May 18.

Around 52,800 doses of CoronaVac arrived from Metro Manila at the Mactan Cebu International Airport (MCIA) past 7 a.m. on Tuesday.

The new shipment augmented the region’s supply of COVID-19 vaccines from 396, 210 to 449,010 doses as of May 18.

The new batch of COVID-19 vaccines was part of 1.5 million doses the national government procured from China’s Sinovac Biotech and delivered to the country earlier this month.

The Philippines is also expecting additional 500,000 doses of Sinovac’s COVID-19 vaccine this Thursday, May 20. /with reports from INQUIRER.net

