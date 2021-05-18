Takeaways from the Miss Universe 2020 pageant 

DALAGUETE, Cebu—The Miss Universe pageant is the most prestigious and most awaited pageant of the year especially to pageant-loving countries like the Philippines.

With the results proclaiming the new Miss Universe 2020, many expressed disappointment on social media after their bets didn’t win the crown or didn’t land on the Top 5.

Some of the early favorites were Puerto Rico, Colombia, Philippines, Thailand, India, Myanmar, Vietnam, Peru, South Africa and Brazil.

Netizens even took to Twitter to rain insults or defend each others’ bets even after the pageant has concluded.

Andrea Meza from Mexico bested 73 other hopefuls as she was crowned the 69th Miss Universe winner at the Seminole Hardrock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida on Sunday, May 16 (US time).

Hence, the Mouawad crown has already been bestowed on its new queen.

Here we listed some takeaways (for pageant fans) of the 69th Miss Universe pageant.

Do your best – Great opportunities don’t come every day—recognize and seize them with every chance you get. Do your best at anything—small or big!

Choose the best – If you’re able to choose who among these world’s most beautiful women deserve to be crowned Miss Universe 2020, then you’ll be able to choose the best candidate for the upcoming Philippine elections in 2022. Vote wisely!

Losing is also winning – Make it your motivation to strive for more or to conquer your fears. Win or lose you will never regret working hard, making sacrifices, being disciplined, or focusing too much. Success is measured by what the ladies have done to prepare for the Miss Universe competition or to anything life throws at you.

Enjoy life – Because the most important thing in life is to enjoy! Remember that life is like a wheel. Your situation will change if you want to. And tell you what, the power is in YOU.

Embrace your emotions and move on – Use your experiences and mistakes to determine which way to go forward. You’ve got a brighter future ahead of you! /rcg