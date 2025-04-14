CIT University pioneers first-of-its-kind Global Academic Model with ServiceNow and EY GDS

At Cebu Institute of Technology – University (CIT University), students are not just getting hired early; they are getting hired by top-tier global companies.

This partnership reinforces CIT University’s commitment to developing future-ready graduates, while simultaneously supporting the global push toward digital transformation.

CIT University continues to break new ground in industry-academe collaboration with a pioneering academic model developed in partnership with ServiceNow, a global leader in digital workflow, and EY Global Delivery Services (GDS) in the Philippines, one of ServiceNow’s six Global Elite Partners. This initiative marks a significant milestone: it is ServiceNow’s first academic partnership in the Philippines, opening up a new pathway for students to gain hands-on experience with emerging digital technologies.

As part of this landmark collaboration, EY GDS plays a critical role in delivering industry-grade training to CIT University students, equipping them with in-demand digital skills highly valued by notable global enterprises. The initiative helps prepare the next generation of technology professionals while positioning Cebu as a key talent hub for ServiceNow-certified professionals.

“The Philippines is a robust market for skilled talent. Our academic partnership with CIT-U enhances this pipeline by offering emerging talent hands-on training and certification on the ServiceNow platform,” said Shelly Holt, Global VP for Learning Business Partners at ServiceNow.

“Aligned with ServiceNow’s mission to expand access to digital skills, through this partnership with EY, students can experience a learning model that embeds real-world skills into their education, setting them up for success in technology,” Holt added.

Partnerships Designed to Elevate Student Success

Through the academic partnership agreement with ServiceNow, CIT University students now have access to ServiceNow learning instances—resources typically reserved for industry professionals—which bridge the gap between classroom instruction and real-world application. They also receive complimentary access to the ServiceNow Learning Platform and the opportunity to take the Certified System Administrator (CSA) exam at no cost.

As a 70,000-strong global delivery network working across business, technology, and talent, EY GDS brings its extensive experience in digital transformation to this collaboration. By delivering hands-on training, mentoring, and industry insights, EY GDS empowers CIT University students with practical skills that can advance their careers even before graduation.

Preparing Graduates for Immediate Employment and Entrepreneurial Success

Currently, close to 300 students from CIT University’s Bachelor of Science in Information Technology (BSIT) program are undergoing rigorous training on the ServiceNow platform under the mentorship of EY GDS. The clear objective is ServiceNow certification before graduation, ensuring that students are job-ready and globally competitive. Many are expected to receive job offers even before completing their degrees.

Notably, CIT University’s College of Computer Studies has long been recognized for producing highly employable graduates. In the past three years, 90% of BS Computer Science and 70% of BS Information Technology students received job offers before graduation. Within six months, 100% of these graduates find employment in industry-aligned roles—some even venturing into tech-based startups, a testament to CIT University’s dual emphasis on employability and innovation.

A Trailblazing Model for the Future of Tech Education

This collaboration between CIT University, ServiceNow, and EY GDS is more than just an academic partnership—it is a transformative model for 21st-century tech education. By embedding industry expertise and platforms into the academic curriculum, students receive real-world exposure, hands-on experience, and globally recognized certifications, ensuring they are well-prepared to meet the needs of a rapidly evolving digital economy.

As ServiceNow’s first academic partnership in the Philippines, CIT University is setting a new benchmark for how academic institutions can effectively collaborate with technology leaders and industry giants to shape the next generation of digital professionals.

With CIT University at the forefront, the next generation of IT professionals is poised to impact the world—even before they graduate.

