IN PHOTOS: CCTO issues over 7K citations tickets during first half of May

By: Doris C. Bongcac - Editor/CDN Digital | May 19,2021 - 08:34 AM

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) issued a total of 7, 441 citation tickets to traffic violators during the first half of May 2021.

CCTO also impounded a total of 369 vehicles. Most of these vehicles were impounded because of the driver’s lack of registration documents and license and/or use of expired registration papers.

Traffic enforcers also clamped 349 illegally parked vehicles that were obstructing city and barangay roads.

“Bukas ang among buhatan gikan Lunes hangtod byernes gikan alas 8 sa buntag hangtud 5 sa hapon nga nahimutang sa 2nd flr. Ramos Public Market sa pag settle sa inyong mga Violations,” CCTO said in an advisory.

(Our office located at the 2nd floor of the Ramos Public Market is open Mondays to Fridays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for those who wanted to settle their violations.)

Photos below are courtesy of CCTO.