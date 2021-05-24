Father-daughter MV of Ben&Ben’s ‘Magpahinga’ touches netizens hearts

OPM indie-folk band Ben&Ben has done it again and this time, touching the hearts of those who have lost someone in their life.

Its official music video, which was uploaded on Youtube on Sunday, May 23, stirred up a lot of emotions from fans and netizens.

The music video stars actress Bela Padilla and veteran actor Joel Torre, who played a father and daughter tandem spending their final moments together.

“Ang sabi mo/ Dito ka lang sa’kin/ Magpahinga muna/ Lalabanan din/ Mga dambuhalang ‘di maubos na problema/ Malapit na/ Pero ‘di kasalanang magpahinga,” the chorus goes, reminding people to heal on their own terms.

Netizens got emotional as they could relate their personal experience with their Dad to the MV.

The music video was released as part of the band’s fourth anniversary this month. The theme is also in time for the upcoming father’s day this June.

Netizen Elynn Aubrey Despi wrote, “A parent understands what a child does not say” ~Having a parent like this is really such a blessing.”

Solus Wolf said “The song is dedicated to the silent battles we are dealing, acads, mental health probs, break-ups, fam/relative loss. Remember it’s okay to take a rest when things are getting tough/ out of hand.”

Netizen Melissa Flores commented:

“When I was at my lowest, my dad said, “Sige, magpahinga ka muna, anak.” and I did. I resigned from the job that I never loved.

I also found peace in God by resting and surrendering all my worries to him.

After 1 year, I gained myself back and found my purpose to serve.

Thanks to my 2 Fathers.”

Kit Mardicas also commented, “This song is not just all about our fathers. It’s also for all the people who cries in their shower, who carries a heavy heart, who is going through so much and to the people who keeps on being strong for too long. Lahat tayo may pinagdadaanan, wag tayo mag pasagad, wag tayong mag padurog, wag tayong mag paubos. Because God is bigger to any of our struggles, let’s surrender everything to Him. Mag dasal at mag pahinga. Thank you Ben&Ben for another meaningful song! And Happy Fathers Day to all fathers out there! ❤️”

“Sometimes, all we need is someone to lean on, yung taong makakaintindi sa’tin nang lubos at magiging pahinga natin sa nakakapagod na mundo. & I think that’s the most beautiful thing na naipakita nitong MV na ‘to, na even in your darkest days, you are not alone.

Salamat, Ben&Ben! 💙💛,” said Rachel Stephanie.

“Payakap po everyone 😪

I remember my dad on how supportive and want me to be happy always. Those times are so precious. How i wish he ‘s here witnessing my success.

Also I realize that being a tired teacher is valid and also resting. So teachers lets rest for awhile and feel this song. 😊 Thank you Ben and Ben , I got another song to play when i remember my dad 😊,” said Bernadith Turiano.

Solus Wolf wrote, “ The song is dedicated to the silent battles we are dealing, acads, mental health probs, break-ups, fam/relative loss. Remember it’s okay to take a rest when things are getting tough/ out of hand.”

“The true meaning of ‘pahinga’ is when your home becomes your shoulder to cry on, and a feet to stand up and continue to fight.

i’m so proud that i am supporting the right band 😭🖐🏻 keep going, liwanags!!!! 💛💙,” Reaño, Louisebel L. commented.

“The saddest part is I can’t remember my father’s voice anymore. I miss my dad so much.☹️,” Mira Vitug said.

“let’s all not forget that the person who we’re treating as our ‘pahinga’ ay nagpapagod din. May we all find a person who can be our pahinga and at the same time a person who can rest on you. Let’s all be each other’s pahinga,” Sj Jwn wrote.

“I remembered the last words I told my dad while he was struggling for his last breath, I whispered, “Dade, kung di mo na kaya MAGPAHINGA ka na.” Then tears fell down from his eyes, and ran out of breath. His eyes was still open, then I helped him close it with my bare hand. He’s so cold and warm at the same time. I miss him so much.🥺💔

Advance happy father’s day dad… alam ko, ramdam ko na napapagod na ako. Pero magpapahinga lang ako. Lalabanan ko ‘to. I hope you’re proud of me. Both you and mama. 🥺😭, “ said Shasta Croissan Quilala.

Paolo Benjamin Guico, 1/9 of the OPM band Ben&Ben, revealed earlier this month that “Magpahinga” was composed when his sister tested positive for COVID-19 and later recovered from it. He added that the song is dedicated to families who were not able to see their loved ones survive from the disease.

As of this writing, the video has since gained over 231,964 views on YouTube.

/dbs

RELATED STORIES

WATCH: Ben&Ben releases ‘Magpahinga’ video starring Joel Torre, Bela Padilla

Ben&Ben reaches 1M subs on YouTube, promises to cover K-pop songs in new ‘BBTV’ series